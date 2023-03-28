Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police on Monday ar­rested seven suspects involved in street crimes, motorcycle lifting, drug selling and gutka/mawa supply.

According to a police spokes­person, the accused identified as Abdul Waheed, Syed Zaheer Ahmad Shah alias Badshah, Mu­hammad Akram Baloch, Zohaib, Bilal Ahmed, Waqas Ali alias Anu and Naushad were arrest­ed from the limits of Baghdadi, Kharadar, Nabi Bakhsh and Ei­dgah police stations.

One pistol with rounds, two stolen mobile phones, one stolen motorcycle, crystal, liquor and 26-kg gutka/mawa were also re­covered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in the respective police stations. The police were ascertaining previous criminal records of the accused for further legal proceedings.

COMMANDER OF LYARI GANG WAR ARRESTED

Karachi police arrested the com­mander of the Lyari gang war in the Lyari Kalri area of the provin­cial capital. The police officials said the accused Asadullah, who was arrested during an operation, be­longs to the Shakeel Badshah Khan group. A hand grenade was also re­covered from the possession of the accused. Officials further said the arrested suspect has been trans­ferred to the local police station and the investigation is underway.