KARACHI - Karachi police on Monday arrested seven suspects involved in street crimes, motorcycle lifting, drug selling and gutka/mawa supply.
According to a police spokesperson, the accused identified as Abdul Waheed, Syed Zaheer Ahmad Shah alias Badshah, Muhammad Akram Baloch, Zohaib, Bilal Ahmed, Waqas Ali alias Anu and Naushad were arrested from the limits of Baghdadi, Kharadar, Nabi Bakhsh and Eidgah police stations.
One pistol with rounds, two stolen mobile phones, one stolen motorcycle, crystal, liquor and 26-kg gutka/mawa were also recovered from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in the respective police stations. The police were ascertaining previous criminal records of the accused for further legal proceedings.
COMMANDER OF LYARI GANG WAR ARRESTED
Karachi police arrested the commander of the Lyari gang war in the Lyari Kalri area of the provincial capital. The police officials said the accused Asadullah, who was arrested during an operation, belongs to the Shakeel Badshah Khan group. A hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the accused. Officials further said the arrested suspect has been transferred to the local police station and the investigation is underway.