MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Mu­hammad Sohail Chaudhry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Medical Labora­tory for offering a discount to police officials across the region. In a ceremo­ny held here on Monday with representatives of Chughtai Lab, the labora­tory administration would offer 35 percent discount on executive health screen­ing, 25 per cent discount on all lab tests, 15 per cent on radiology-related tests, 10 pc on home service and an eight per cent discount on pharmacy.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Capt (retd) Muham­mad Sohail Chaudhry said that the police officials from Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari would be facilitated. He said that various initiatives were being taken for the welfare of police officials as per directives of the In­spector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. The regional police officer added that more agreements would be made with other schools, colleges and medical labo­ratories for welfare of offi­cials and their families