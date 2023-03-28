Share:

Mohmand - The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) district chapter in Mohmand held a press conference, during which they asked the district administration to ensure the distribution of free flour with honour. They requested that the distribution be made through local government village secretaries across the district and that women and elders should not be humiliated during the distribution process in the holy month of Ramadan.

PPP District chapter President Israel Safi stated that the party believes in giving relief to its people, and the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has the data of all deserving people. Therefore, the district administration should use that data instead of humiliating women and elders for free flour.

He also expressed his concerns about the mismanagement that was causing incidents of crowd and disorder daily at the distribution points. He was flanked by PPP district General Secretary Abdul Waheed, and other office bearers including presidents of Tehsil Khewazai Baizai, Halimzai, and Pandiali.

Safi further mentioned that four tehsils will be provided drinking water facilities from Mohmand Dam, and a 132 KV grade station will be constructed soon in Pindiali Tehsil. He said the Federal Minister for Water and Power, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, visited Mohmand Dam last week and was briefed about the problems of the people in Mohmand district. The minister promised that jobs and other benefits would be given to the locals from the Mohmand Dam project.

Waheed Mohmand, the PPP Mohmand General Secretary, said that the shortfall in free flour distribution was due to mismanagement, and they were working with the administration to resolve the issue. He demanded the district administration facilitate the distribution of free flour through the village secretaries at the VC level. He also requested the district administration to control the prices of food items during Ramadan from the administrative officers. He demanded special measures for the provision of free government flour in the remote and border areas of Biazai and Ambar and that the quota should be increased for them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand, Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq, assured that the administration has taken all possible measures for the convenience of the public. “Free flour centers have been increased, and the daily quota of flour has been doubled for the purpose,” he added. He also stated that the district administration is trying to complete the government free flour process by 15th of Ramzan for the convenience of common people in the district.