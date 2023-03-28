Share:

KARACHI - Following the culmination of LG polls in Sindh, the provincial government has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the immediate elec­tion of mayors and deputy mayors.

In a letter penned to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PPP-led Sindh government has said that the process of the LG elections in the prov­ince has been completed. Sindh govt wants immediate election of mayors and deputy mayors.The ECP has been urged to take steps in this regard under Article 140A, the letter added.

Earlier in the day, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) released the party position after re-poll results in 15 districts of Sindh during LG polls.

The polling in the first and second rounds of local bodies’ elections was stopped in various districts of Sindh. After re-poll in the remaining constitu­encies, the ECP on Monday issued a party position. According to the ECP, the Pakistan People’s Party has the up­per hand in 7 out of 11 seats of the dis­trict member while the PPP has won 10 out of 16 seats of the chairman and vice chairman. Similarly, PPP candi­dates have grabbed 22 of the 32 seats of the general members. In the re-poll, the GDA won one seat for the district member while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won one seat of the chair­man and vice chairman.