ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX wit­nessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 58.32 points, with a positive change of 0.15 percent, closing at 40,000.37 against 39,942.05 points on the previous day. A total of 64,511,856 shares were traded during the day as compared to 46,728,175 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.501 billion against Rs 1.294 billion on the last trading day. As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 135 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 5,040,140 shares at Rs 1.20 per share, Meezan Bank XD with 4,762,770 shares at Rs 92.75 per share, and Telecard Limited with 4,363,500 shares at Rs 7.29 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs 54.95 per share price, closing at Rs5155.05, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with a Rs 49.39 rise in its per share price to Rs 1099.10. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maxi­mum decrease of Rs 412.50 per share closing at Rs 7557.50, followed by Ismail Ind. with a Rs 24.90 decline to close at Rs 455.01.