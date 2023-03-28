Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Develop­ment Corporation (PTDC) after taking numerous measures to pro­mote tourism in Pakistan by pro­jecting and marketing the country’s history, culture, arts and tourism was hoping to achieve a boom in the tourism sector. After realizing the growth potential of the tourism sector in the country, the PTDC ini­tiated devising policies, strategies and frameworks to attract tourists coming from various parts of the country and the world.

“Pakistan is rich with cultural heritage and potential for im­mense tourism due to its un­matched landscape, natural beauty, diverse culture, and cui­sine,” said a press release issued by PTDC on Monday. “It is repre­senting the country by organiz­ing domestic and international events and exhibitions for assist­ing tourists with the provision of transport and accommodations facilities within the country.” “The incumbent government has taken many initiatives to promote and revive the tourism industry to ex­plore historical sites to yield de­sirable results in this sector.