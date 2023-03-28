Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday ended its boycott of the joint sitting of the Parliament to mark its protest against de­lay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa assemblies.

The PTI senators participated in the special sit­ting of both houses of the parliament that has been summoned to discuss the ongoing political and economic crisis of the country.

PTI joined the first such sitting since it was oust­ed from power in April last year.

The opposition party had resigned en masse from the National Assembly as a protest against the removal of then prime minister Imran Khan through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence.