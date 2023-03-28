Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's nephew and party focal person Hassan Khan Niazi was taken into custody by the Karachi Police team from Lahore on Tuesday.

The four-member team of the Karachi Police included SI and three policemen. Investigation officials said Hassan Niazi will be produced before the court tomorrow [Wednesday, March 29] after investigation.

A case has been registered against the PTI leader at the Police station Jamshed Quarter in Karachi, which includes the provisions of provocative speeches.

An anti-terrorism court granted two-day transit remand of Barrister Hassan Niazi to be taken to Karachi.

Police produced Niazi in the ATC on Monday and sought from the court his transit remand for an appearance in a Karachi court in connection with a case.

The court granted the remand.