Islamabad urges international community to help end Israeli transgressions.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday strongly con­demned yet another “abhorrent” act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, calling it the manifestation of growing hatred and Islamophobia. “The recurrence of such willful and vile acts is a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism and pho­bia against Muslims and their faith,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said in a statement. She said the repeated occurrence of such premeditated acts called into question the efficacy of legal frame­work behind which Islamophobes hide and incite hatred with impunity.

She said the exercise of the right to freedom of expression could not be used as a smokescreen to deliber­ately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion.

The spokesperson called on all states to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and pros­ecuting such acts, in line with the re­sponsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law.

“We also call upon the internation­al human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions that constitute incitement to hate, discrimination and violence against Muslims solely because of their faith,” the spokesperson remarked.

Also, Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned a raid by the Israeli forc­es on Al Aqsa Mosque on the third day of holy month of Ramadan, ex­pelling the worshippers and violat­ing the sanctity of the Mosque – one of the holiest sites of Muslims.

Pakistan called upon the inter­national community to take ur­gent action to put an end to the Is­raeli transgressions that have been particularly ascendant since the beginning of this year, Foreign Of­fice Spokesperson said in a press release. The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians de­fied all humanitarian and human rights norms and laws.

Such reprehensible attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces, during the holy month of Ra­madan, have become a regular feature in recent years. By carrying out the il­legal raids, the spokesperson said Is­rael backed out on its own recent commitment to respect the sanctity of Ramadan. “These acts not only con­stitute grave violation of fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief of the Palestinian people but also an affront to the religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its unstint­ed support for the Palestinian peo­ple and the Palestinian cause, and renewed its call for a viable, inde­pendent and contiguous Palestin­ian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestin­ian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organi­zation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Resolutions.