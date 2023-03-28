Share:

ISLAMABAD - Staring one of the most acclaimed names in the industry Sanam Saeed, the web series ‘Barzakh’ just got its spot for world premier which left everyone in awe. Known as one of the finest actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry, Sanam Saeed recently shared a glimpse of the world premiere of her web series, which is an enormous achievement regard­ing her journey from television screens to the silver screen and now shining at the global level. Taking it to social media, Sanam shared her stunning appearance over her Instagram account while feeling honoured to represent South Asian talent in such a big global event being held in France. Right after ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ actress shared the BTS of the event along with her ravishing look from the premiere caption­ing, “It always seems impossible until it’s done”, which various celebrities along with fans start­ed praising the artist.