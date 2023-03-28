Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided a quantity of 100 ton dates to Pa­kistan on the recommendation of the leadership of the custodi­an of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. A special ceremony was held at the Royal embassy of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia here on Monday. Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Mali­ki and Director King Salman Hu­manitarian Aid & Relief Centre (Ksrelief) Dr Khalid M. Al-Othma­ni handed over the consignment to the Government of Pakistan to distribute among Pakistani brethren in the holy month of Ra­mazan, said a news release.