KARACHI - The Sindh Minorities Affairs Department has invited applications from talented students of the minority community for scholarships for the year 2022-23.

Provincial Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani said in a statement on Monday that scholarships would be given to higher secondary school, college and university students. The minister said that on the special directives of PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the scholar­ship fund had been enhanced this year.

He added that as many as 3,284 stu­dents were awarded scholarships last year in which 2,044 university students and 1,240 college students were includ­ed. He said that scholarships would be awarded on pure merit basis and in this regard, the services of third party had been hired for the first time to keep the scholarship process transparent.

He said that IBA Sukkur’s testing ser­vice conducts all the process of scholar­ships. The provincial minister said that the application forms had been uploaded on IBA Sukkur website and interested candidates could download it. He ad­vised students that completed applica­tion forms should be sent to IBA Suk­kur by April 30. The minister said that they were endeavouring to complete the award of scholarships before the end of current fiscal year.