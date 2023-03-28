KARACHI - The Sindh Minorities Affairs Department has invited applications from talented students of the minority community for scholarships for the year 2022-23.
Provincial Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani said in a statement on Monday that scholarships would be given to higher secondary school, college and university students. The minister said that on the special directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the scholarship fund had been enhanced this year.
He added that as many as 3,284 students were awarded scholarships last year in which 2,044 university students and 1,240 college students were included. He said that scholarships would be awarded on pure merit basis and in this regard, the services of third party had been hired for the first time to keep the scholarship process transparent.
He said that IBA Sukkur’s testing service conducts all the process of scholarships. The provincial minister said that the application forms had been uploaded on IBA Sukkur website and interested candidates could download it. He advised students that completed application forms should be sent to IBA Sukkur by April 30. The minister said that they were endeavouring to complete the award of scholarships before the end of current fiscal year.