Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that if court orders were not implemented there will be chaos in the country which will affect everyone.

Using his Twitter handle, the AML chief said judiciary was like a mother.

“Judiciary has no favourite. All the institutions fall within the ambit of judiciary. Violation of court orders threatens existence of the state. The other name of judiciary is law, constitution and survival of the state,” he said.

He added that formation of a government through a conspiracy just to close their cases was a national dishonesty. Sh Rashid said,” No judiciary means no democracy. Law and constitution are not a facilitator of any one. Looters and spoilers of the national kitty are always in search of lame excuses. Government has already suffered disgrace and now wants to inflict dishonor on the institutions as well.”

Mr Rashid said interior minister should use some wisdom and avoid issuing statements like a mad person. “Now the PPP inner circles have started raising voices in support of elections. IMF is not possible without UAE and Saudi Arabia. Ten people have died for 10 kg flour bags.

The political, social and economic stability can only be possible with elections. There will be chaos, instability and anarchy unless the elections are held,” he concluded.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has observed that under the constitution, general elections must be held on time, timely conduct of general elections honestly, fairly and in accordance with the law is essential for democracy

The apex court on Tuesday issued a written order on the hearing on March 27 on PTI's petition against postponing the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.