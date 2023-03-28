Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has im­posed a fine of Rs2,233,000 on 512 illegal profiteers and hoarders across the province for selling goods at higher rates.

Minister for Universities Sindh Ismail Raho said in his statement that around 100 Ba­chat Bazars had been set up in all the districts of the Sindh province including Karachi.

In Karachi, more than Rs1 million fine has been imposed on the hoarders and profi­teering while a large num­ber of shops have also been sealed off.

Rahu further said that a flour­mill had also been sealed for selling defective flour in Sinjho­ro as the Sindh government was taking strict actions against profiteers and hoarders.

The provincial minister said that CM Sindh had nominated provincial ministers, special assistants, and advisors and PPP MPAs as focal persons for each facility, which would look after their smooth opera­tion and ensure transparency. The deputy commissioners have also established moni­toring cells throughout Sindh to provide maximum relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

SINDH MINISTER VISITS NAZIMABAD BACHAT BAZAAR TO CHECK COMMODITY RATES

Provincial Industries and Co­operative Department Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said Monday that that cheap bazaars were being set up across the Sindh province to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. The admin­istration is also taking steps to ensure the sale of essential com­modities at government rates, while on-the-spot action is be­ing taken against profiteers, sayd Dharejo while talking to media on the occasion of his visit to Na­zimabad Bachat Bazaar. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Taha Saleem and other officers accompanied him.

Dharejo visited various stalls, checked the quality of fruit, veg­etables and other commodities. He asked the shopkeepers to sell items at government rates. The minister further said that on the instructions of Sindh chief minis­ter, cabinet members and assem­bly members, they were visiting cheap bazaars across the prov­ince. The purpose of those visits was to ensure the supply of neces­sities to the public at government rates during Ramazan, he added.

Dharejo said that strict ac­tion was being taken against the profiteers and adulterers. He said, “The government of Sindh is ensuring the supply of basic commodities to the people at all levels. Cheap bazaars are being set up across the province to pro­vide relief to the people.” Dharejo said that Commissioner Karachi had issued the price list, but com­plaints of profiteering were being received. The distribution of free flour by the federal government is a good initiative. In Sindh too, steps are expected to be taken soon regarding the provision of free flour. On this occasion, the provincial minister also directed to increase the number of stalls.

He said that the district admin­istration had been ordered to make better security measures in the markets. The minister said that Sindh chief minister had instructed to set up at least five cheap bazaars in each district, which was being implemented. After the announcement of rain prediction, the work of cleaning the drains had also been started, he added. On the occasion of the provincial minister’s visit, the people appreciated the initia­tives of the Sindh government.