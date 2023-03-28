Share:

Peshawar - Measles has broken out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the province has reported six deaths and 656 cases of the disease during last three months.

According to statistics of the Health Department, five children have died of measles in Dera Ismail Khan district and one in Tank district of the province. Charsadda has reported the maximum number of cases, 105, while D I Khan has reported 102 measles cases. The report further says that Kohat has reported 46 cases, North Waziristan 26 cases, and Bajaur has witnessed 37 cases of measles in the three months.