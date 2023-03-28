Share:

KABUL - A suicide attack on Monday near Afghan­istan’s foreign ministry killed six civilians and wounded sev­eral others, the interior min­istry said. Security has dra­matically improved since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government and end­ing their two decade insurgency, but the Islamic State group has proved an increasing threat. The attacker was identified by Af­ghan forces who shot at him in front of a business centre near the foreign ministry, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted. “With his killing, the explosives carried by the attacker also exploded which killed six civilians and wound­ed a number of others,” he said. Italian NGO Emergency, which operates a hospital in the cap­ital, confirmed it had received two dead and 12 wounded, in­cluding a child. No group has claimed responsibility for the at­tack. Monday’s blast was the sec­ond attack near the foreign min­istry in Kabul in less than three months. On January 11, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the foreign ministry, killing 10 and wounding 53 people, according to the United Nations.