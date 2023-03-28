Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Monday informed the National Assembly that street crime in the Federal Capital had de­creased due to the steps taken by the government.

Responding to a calling attention notice regard­ing increase in crimes in Islamabad, particularly against women, he said the Eagle Squad had been established in the Capital to check street crime and after the introduction of force; the crimes had con­siderably decreased in the areas. The minister said it was the top priority of the government to safe­guard movement of women in the Capital’s parks and public places. About the F-9 Park, he said, about 100 CCTV cameras had been installed and lights made functional, with Eagle Squad person­nel deputed for patrolling. The number of security guards in the park had also been increased to 20.

The minister said with setting up of three new po­lice stations in the Federal Capital, the total number had increased to 25 to facilitate its residents.