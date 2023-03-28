Share:

The disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Jahangir Tareen, and his followers have been contemplating to launch a new political party.

The development came at an Iftaar on Monday that was attended by the dissident members of the group, including Raja Riaz and Awn Chaudhry.

It is learnt that several names were proposed for the new political party, the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Nazriyati (PTI-N) or Haqeeqi Tehreek-e-Insaaf. The new party will contest next general elections.

Insiders said the group was considering the proposal to form a party and it had not yet finalised its plan. The group is also contemplating to hold discussions and forge alliances with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

They said the group had decided to take active part in politics and to contact more former PTI members to join them. The participants in the Iftaar dinner expressed dissatisfaction with former prime minister Imran Khan’s policies.

Insiders claimed that a majority of members favoured forming a party to contest next elections and not becoming a PML-N ticket-holder. They quoted the last by-elections when the Tareen group members contested polls on PML-N tickets and faced defeat.