To the Pakistan Police: it is time for some soul-searching. If we do not honestly hold ourselves accountable, others will do it for us, and the results may not be to our liking. As they say, it is ‘resistance to change that is painful, not the change itself’. Life’s best lessons can usually be learned from the most horrible mistakes and the most unpleasant times. Look at what Germany and Japan did and where they are now.
The London Metropolitan Police once used to be a role model; Not seen anywhere but appearing from all over when needed. Professionalism was its prestige, deliverability, its symbol. Then, somehow, it started losing its respect in the eyes of the people it was supposed to protect. In March 2021, a young woman, Sarah Everard, was abducted, raped, and murdered by a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens. Couzens was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.
It may not have been the first incident of its kind, but it shook the whole society. As a result, London Mayor Sadiq Khan demanded Police Commissioner Cressida Deck resign. Before stepping down, however, she formed a commission to review the Met Police’s performance. The review was led by Louise Casey, a member of the UK parliament’s upper house. It took her two years to produce a comprehensive 363-page report highlighting some startling facts and findings and included tough decisions that were to be implemented by the new police chief.
Such a report could not be brushed under the carpet in a civilised society like London. So, the overhauling had to be done, and bravo to the Met Police, they are doing it.
Do we see in our country any appetite for such bold efforts for self-reform? Sadly, though many incidents like Everard’s rape and murder have been reported here at home, not a finger has been lifted to hold deviants to account. In the absence of self-accountability, the power imbalance between the law enforcer and the common citizen is widening by the day. The police officer here is respected not for their service to society but out of fear of the nuisance they may cause. This is even though the officer places their life in mortal danger while they hunt down criminal elements and protect the innocent, nevertheless even when a cop is martyred in the line of duty, another is quick to replace him and face the same dangers with stoic bravery.
Regrettably, our history is replete with examples of protectors turning oppressors. The acquittal of Rao Anwar will always remain a black spot—what an irony that the court acquitted him for want of evidence and, in the same breath, declared the death of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood an extrajudicial murder. Who will now give justice to the family of the deceased? The case is almost closed, and there is no remorse or even an iota of shame on display.
The Sahiwal killing may still be fresh in a few minds; the rest would have surely forgotten; In January 2019, Counter-Terrorism Department personnel opened fire on an innocent family in broad daylight. It was nothing but a brutal murder. They killed the mother and father and did not even spare a 13-year-old daughter. They slew the victims in front of other innocent children. Even the head of the state could only feel ‘sorry’ over the incident. Pity the system where such impunity exists.
Go a little further back. On May 12, 2007, all of Pakistan witnessed how the city of Karachi became hostage to gangsters in service of a political party. The police had given them a free hand to kill anybody. Law enforcement had orders not to react. How many conscientious police officers resigned afterward? Forget bringing the perpetrators of international crimes to justice; do we even have the courage to bring the perpetrators of ‘12 May’ to the gallows?
These are just a few examples. Many more incidents continue to remain unreported—especially rape. The injustices are not solely perpetrated by the police; every institution of the state appears indifferent to the need for a radical revamping.
It is no wonder that many law enforcers continue to believe that staged ‘encounters’ are the only way to eliminate crime. But though this legacy has carried on for decades, has it achieved the desired results? If not, then why do we continue to stick to it? Enforced disappearances have become a norm these days. They infuse more hatred in our community and are seen as indefensible acts in the global community.
A recent report on the state of human rights in Pakistan, issued by the US Department of State, has condemned the practice; it is clearly a reprehensible policy, and the longer it is allowed to continue, the worse its impact on society will be. In the recent past, we have also witnessed the registration of dozens of FIRs against a single crime in all cities of the country. This is nothing but a blatant disregard for the rules.
I am reminded of K.K. Aziz’s book ‘The Murder of History’ in which he discusses how myths and narratives are deliberately perpetuated to achieve selfish ends. Aside from listing flawed lessons used to spread disinformation, he highlights the moral and institutional blunders of the men who ruled and contributed to the breakup of the eastern province—alas a forgotten chapter.
But there is no reason why our law enforcers cannot act with more civility. They clearly have the capacity to do so. Our Motorway Police is an enlightening and encouraging example. Its officers have earned a reputation as being very cultured and polite, yet firm as professionals. While always in the field, they are now earning even less than officers in other police departments. If they can deliver, why not others?
There is no doubt that Pakistan Police is quite professional and knows its job well. However, there is a dire need to plug the gaps in its professional conduct and build capacity in this regard. Nepotism and disregard for merit are eating it out from the inside. As said earlier, the time has come for some soul-searching.
An objective review—along the lines of the one conducted by Louise Casey for the UK’s Met Police—should be ordered, and its findings be implemented in letter and spirit. The Casey report should be a must-read for all law enforcement officials. Realistically, it should be read by all government departments.
In the past, some joint investigation reports have attempted to uncover in detail the missteps of our law enforcement personnel. However, these have remained too focused on particular incidents. It has also been observed that as soon as such investigations start pointing fingers at powerful people, they are hushed up.
Can we finally take a bold step forward? Accountability must start somewhere. Or in nutshell ‘Execute what our hearts already know’.
Dr Syed Kaleem Imam
The writer holds a doctorate in Politics and International Relations and has served as Federal Secretary and Inspector General of Police. He tweets @KaleemImam and can be reached at skimam98@hotmail.com.