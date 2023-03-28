Share:

Khyber - Numerous people, including tribal women, in Jamrud and Bara, staged a protest on Monday against mismanagement and irregularities in the distribution of free wheat flour.

Women in Jamrud blocked the Pak-Afghan highway at Bab-e- Khyber point and held a sit-in, demanding a transparent system for the distribution of free flour.

The protesters rejected the hollow slogans of the authorities for a smooth and transparent distribution process, alleging that they had been ignored at the supply points desApite visiting them for the last few days. The protesters accused the dealers of nepotism and claimed that priority was given to those with recommendations from influential people. The women reopened the road after officials promised a smooth provision of flour. Likewise, locals in Bara’s main bazaar gathered to criticize the administration for turning a blind eye to their problem. They opined that if free flour was supplied to rural areas on time, there would be no rush of beneficiaries at urban distribution points. The protesters urged the administration to ensure that the dealers carried out the distribution process smoothly and clearly so that deserving individuals could obtain free flour without difficulty.

According to a statement issued from the DC Office, free flour was provided to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) under the scheme. However, people, particularly women, approached the distribution points and asked for flour, leading to a rush. The administration officer called upon the masses to avoid a rush, stating that only BISP recipients could visit the free flour distribution sites. Deputy Commissioner Khyber’s office reported that a total of 164 distribution points had been established in three tehsils Landi Kotal, Jamrud, Bara, and 384 metric ton quota per day of flour has been reserved for Khyber.

DI Khan (APP): The district administration has appealed to people to cooperate in ensuring the distribution of free flour bags under the Ramazan relief package among deserving people in an organised manner. According to the district administration spokesman on Monday, elaborate arrangements had been made to carry out the scheme in a peaceful manner and ensure deserving families receive their due share.