Share:

Peshawar - After actions in Punjab, actions homes of PTI’s two leading social media activists have been raided and cases lodged against them in the provincial metropolis for their “campaign against the state institutions.”

According to the city police, cases have been lodged against Ikram Khatana and Azhar Ali at the Gulbahar and Khazana police stations on the complaint of a local resident Hassnain Raza for the social media campaign against state institutions.

However, one of the activists, Khatana, had already obtained bail before being arrested. PTI leaders Atif Khan, Taimur Jhagra and others took to Twitter to condemn the action against their party activists and said the government had started political victimisation of their party members.