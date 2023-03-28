ISLAMABAD - Ufone 4G, the leading mobile company of Pakistan, has unveiled its WhatsApp Chatbot to enhance interactions with millions of customers, powered by leading Cloud communication platform E.Ocean.
Customers can now avail various telecom services instantly and enjoy a superior digital experience by simply sending a message via WhatsApp on 03311333100. With the launch of high-powered WhatsApp chatbot, customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred language menu in Urdu or English, making it effortless for them to access a wide range of services round the clock. From managing post-paid bill payments, requesting new Ufone SIMs, topping up accounts via debit or credit card, renewing balances, subscribing to super cards, internet bundles & VAS bundles, monitoring account status, accessing customer support, getting tax certificates and subscribing to roaming bundles, this service has got you covered. Commenting on the launch, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, Ufone 4G, said: “Our foremost priority is convenience for our customers”.