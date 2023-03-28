Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ufone 4G, the leading mobile com­pany of Pakistan, has unveiled its WhatsApp Chatbot to enhance interactions with millions of cus­tomers, powered by leading Cloud communication platform E.Ocean.

Customers can now avail vari­ous telecom services instantly and enjoy a superior digital experi­ence by simply sending a message via WhatsApp on 03311333100. With the launch of high-powered WhatsApp chatbot, customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred language menu in Urdu or English, making it ef­fortless for them to access a wide range of services round the clock. From managing post-paid bill payments, requesting new Ufone SIMs, topping up accounts via debit or credit card, renewing bal­ances, subscribing to super cards, internet bundles & VAS bundles, monitoring account status, ac­cessing customer support, getting tax certificates and subscribing to roaming bundles, this service has got you covered. Commenting on the launch, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, Ufone 4G, said: “Our foremost priority is conve­nience for our customers”.