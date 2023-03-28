Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) signed a memorandum of understand­ing with Government College University Lahore (GCU) for enhancing academic & research cooper­ation in the fields of wildlife management, captive breeding of animals, microbiology & biotechnol­ogy, fisheries & aquaculture, museology and seri­culture and Insect biology. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi (TI) signed a MoU in a ceremony held here at City Campus on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said,”under this agreement, we will establish strong collaboration & linkages between UVAS & GCU Lahore to en­hance quality of education & research”. Dr.Asghar showed keen interest to launch joint degree pro­gram with UVAS and mentioned his desire to con­vert surrounding areas of UVAS & GCU Lahore into university town in future. He stressed to collabo­rate with UVAS in the curriculum development under the umbrella of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to conduct joint extra-curricular activities. He acknowledged competencies of UVAS faculty and modern facilities and said this coopera­tion would be very beneficial for both institutions. Prof Dr Nasim said that such agreements would be useful for sharing innovative knowledge and learn­ing from each other experiences.