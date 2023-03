Share:

RAWALPINDI - Wah Cantt police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girl­friend; chopping her body into pieces and dumping them at various locations in the district, informed sources on Monday. The ac­cused has been identified as Tipu Mir, against whom a murder case was also regis­tered. A court of law grant­ed police the physical cus­tody of the barbarian killer for further investigation.