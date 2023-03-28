Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two persons and a woman were gunned down by unidentified armed men near Khanpur with­in the jurisdiction of Kot Shahoo police station situated in Katcha area of district Shikarpur on Monday. According to a report, the residents of village Rahim­dad Shar, were coming back from Pano Aqil through a boat after getting treatment when armed men opened fire on them while they reached their village. As a result, two persons identi­fied as Sonia, 18, wife of Anwar Shar, Attaullah Shar, 20, son of Soomar Shar, were killed on the spot. Soon after the incident, the area police rushed to the spot and with the help of villagers, shifted the bodies to Taluka Hos­pital Khanpur for medico-legal formalities. The bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting postmortem exami­nation form THQ Khanpur. On the occasion, one of relatives Musamat Mehar Bibi came with bodies of deceased persons at government hospital allegedly said that they had an enmity with Brohi Tribes men who killed their beloved men a woman.