Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

14 candidates from Sindh withdraw candidature for Senate polls

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Fourteen aspirants for general as well as reserved seats for Senate election from Sindh on Wednesday withdrew their candidature from Senate polls scheduled on April 2, 2024.

According to spokesman of the Pro­vincial Election Commission, candi­dates including Javed Ahmed Nayab, Ghanhwer Ali Asran, Mukhtiar Ahmed Aajiz, Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Mu­hammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Na­jeeb Haroon, Nighat Mirza, Hamayu Sultan, Muhammad Abdul Rauf Sid­diqui, Karim Ahmed Khwaja, Sad­humal Surrender Velasai, Mussarat Nazir Niazi, Yasmeen Dadabhoy and Sabina Parveen have withdrawn their nomination papers.

The following candidates including Syed Masroor Ahsan (PPP), Syed Ka­zim Ali Shah (PPP), Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto (PPP), Dost Ali Jessar (PPP), Ashraf Ali Jatoi (PPP), Amir Waliuddin Chishti (MQM-P), Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo Mal, Qura­tul Ain Marri (PPP) and Rubina Qa­imkhani (PPP) submitted their party tickets to the Returning Officer / Pro­vincial Election Commissioner Sindh. They will contest Senate polls for 12 seats of Sindh province, scheduled to be held on April 2, 2024 at Sindh As­sembly building, spokesman added.

PPP finalises candidates for Senate polls in KP

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024