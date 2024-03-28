14 candidates from Sindh withdraw candidature for Senate polls

KARACHI - Fourteen aspirants for general as well as reserved seats for Senate election from Sindh on Wednesday withdrew their candidature from Senate polls scheduled on April 2, 2024.

According to spokesman of the Pro­vincial Election Commission, candi­dates including Javed Ahmed Nayab, Ghanhwer Ali Asran, Mukhtiar Ahmed Aajiz, Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Mu­hammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Na­jeeb Haroon, Nighat Mirza, Hamayu Sultan, Muhammad Abdul Rauf Sid­diqui, Karim Ahmed Khwaja, Sad­humal Surrender Velasai, Mussarat Nazir Niazi, Yasmeen Dadabhoy and Sabina Parveen have withdrawn their nomination papers.

The following candidates including Syed Masroor Ahsan (PPP), Syed Ka­zim Ali Shah (PPP), Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto (PPP), Dost Ali Jessar (PPP), Ashraf Ali Jatoi (PPP), Amir Waliuddin Chishti (MQM-P), Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo Mal, Qura­tul Ain Marri (PPP) and Rubina Qa­imkhani (PPP) submitted their party tickets to the Returning Officer / Pro­vincial Election Commissioner Sindh. They will contest Senate polls for 12 seats of Sindh province, scheduled to be held on April 2, 2024 at Sindh As­sembly building, spokesman added.