Thursday, March 28, 2024
438,547 families assisted under Ramazan package: KP minister

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, has announced the dis­tribution of assistance cheques worth Rs. 10,000 each to 438,547 eligible families in the province as part of the Ramadan package. He emphasized that the dis­tribution was conducted promptly, ensuring no delays. 

A total of Rs. 4.38 billion worth of cheques have been disbursed among deserving families to date.

In a statement from his office, Minister Za­hir Shah detailed the distribution of aid cheques under the Ram­adan package. He high­lighted that through the Ehsaas Program, a total of 777,419 eligible fam­ilies across the prov­ince would receive as­sistance cheques. Mr. Toru reiterated the gov­ernment’s commitment to serving the people, emphasizing the pri­oritization of real pub­lic service over rhetoric and photo sessions.

Mr. Toru further em­phasized the vision of the PTI-led Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government, stressing the importance of tangible actions for the welfare of the people.

