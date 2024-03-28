438,547 families assisted under Ramazan package: KP minister

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, has announced the distribution of assistance cheques worth Rs. 10,000 each to 438,547 eligible families in the province as part of the Ramadan package. He emphasized that the distribution was conducted promptly, ensuring no delays.
A total of Rs. 4.38 billion worth of cheques have been disbursed among deserving families to date.
In a statement from his office, Minister Zahir Shah detailed the distribution of aid cheques under the Ramadan package. He highlighted that through the Ehsaas Program, a total of 777,419 eligible families across the province would receive assistance cheques. Mr. Toru reiterated the government’s commitment to serving the people, emphasizing the prioritization of real public service over rhetoric and photo sessions.
Mr. Toru further emphasized the vision of the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, stressing the importance of tangible actions for the welfare of the people.