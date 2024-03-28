Thursday, March 28, 2024
Access of adequate health services basic right of every citizen: Balochistan Secretary Health

APP
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Secretary Health Abdul­lah Khan on Wednesday said that better access and availability of ad­equate health services was the basic right of every citizen.

He said that special attention should be given to improving ac­cess to health services for mother and child. He expressed these views while addressing the review meet­ing of Balochistan Medical Support Program.

Provincial Coordinator Balo­chistan Medical Support Program Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, Director Balochistan Health Card Dr. Ahmed Wali, Governance Specialist Abdul Qadir Nasir, Section Officer Rashtat Ali and other assistants participat­ed in the meeting.

Provincial Coordinator Balochistan Medical Support Program Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch briefed the Health Sec­retary about the program.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that by using the useful model of Balochistan Medical Support Pro­gram, timely medical assistance should be provided to the deserving section, especially to ensure practical assistance to women during preg­nancy and to ensure the safe delivery and protection of new born babies

APP

