AI poses greater threat to low-skilled jobs: Expert

Artificial intelligence (AI) poses a threat to low-skilled job sectors, echoing historical patterns seen with the introduction of new technologies, according to an expert.

Muhammet Elyesa Koytak, a faculty member at Istanbul Medeniyet University's sociology department, spoke to Anadolu about the effect of AI on job security.

He highlighted that the impact of AI on different job sectors has been evaluated, and that like any technology, AI initially threatens low-skilled job sectors.

Koytak said: "Whenever a new technology emerges, there is always discomfort and unrest among those who have been traditionally engaged in that work."

Regarding income inequality in society, Koytak said that depending on the socio-economic structure, AI could lead to unemployment among the lower classes, noting that people with higher income are less worried about losing their jobs.

Stressing the inclusive nature of AI, he said: "It has participatory aspects, with students, educators, practitioners, and even policymakers using it."

'AI has positive and negative aspects'

Discussing the impact of AI on different professions, Koytak divides jobs into two: those that are sensitive to technology and those that are not.

Hairdressing for example, he said, has gained speed with technology but has not experienced a change in its essence.

He clarified that being sensitive to technology in professions does not necessarily have negative connotations, mentioning fields like medicine, engineering, academia, and law, which have long used AI and evolved with it.

Koytak also noted the acceleration in the work of academics, researchers, and engineers using AI, and warned that despite the widespread use of this technology, there is a need for verification.

Highlighting the dual nature of AI, Koytak stressed the importance of avoiding "simplistic" interpretations, adding: "AI restricts individuality in some respects while opening up art, knowledge, trade, and professions to broader usage."

He concluded: "We can also use AI to identify and analyze poverty in a detailed manner, providing fundamental insights for fair and equitable social policy-making."