Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children

HYDERABAD - Al-kh­idmat foundation’s subsid­iary orphan care hosted an iftar dinner for registered shining stars and their mothers here at Empire Banquet hall on other day. Chief guest Caretaker Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Li­aqut Baloch in his video message said that he was invited to grace the occa­sion as a chief guest but due to flight suspension could not reach Hyderabad. Liaqat Balouch lauded the efforts of orphan care for arranging If­taar dinner to mark Interna­tional orphan day and spent an evening with orphan children. Naaib Amir Jamait Islami Dr. Meraj ul Huda Sid­diqui eulogized the gesture of Alkhidmat foundation Hyderabad to hosted an iftar dinner in honour of children who were deprived of the shadow of their fathers and also register such children in kafalat programme with their mothers in Aagosh centers and providing bet­ter education, health, food and eid shopping from mega shopping malls.