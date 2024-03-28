All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicksoff from today

LAHORE - The All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament will commence today (Thursday) at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, under patronage of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA). According to FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, a large number of basketball clubs and departments from around the country are participating in the event which will be played under floodlights. He said that Federal Basketball Association and the Pakistan Basketball Federation, with the support of the Pakistan Sports Board, have been at the forefront of nurturing and promoting basketball in the country. This tournament is a testament to their unwavering commitment to developing sports infrastructure and providing platforms for athletes to showcase their skills. “The tournament, spanning several days, will showcase the growing talent in three distinct categories including Men’s Departmental Tournament, Club Tournament for men and the Women’s Tournament,” Ouj said, adding that the men’s departmental tournament will see fierce competition among 12 teams from prestigious departments including Wapda, Army, Navy and Police. Meanwhile, the Club Tournament is expected to be a grand affair with 48 teams from various cities across Pakistan competing for the top spot and women’s tournament will feature 12 teams.