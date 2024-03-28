Thursday, March 28, 2024
All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicksoff from today

Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
LAHORE   -   The All Pakistan 3x3 Rama­dan Cup Basketball Tourna­ment will commence today (Thursday) at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, under patronage of the Fed­eral Basketball Association (FBBA). According to FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, a large number of basketball clubs and departments from around the country are participating in the event which will be played under floodlights. He said that Federal Basketball As­sociation and the Pakistan Basketball Federation, with the support of the Pakistan Sports Board, have been at the forefront of nurturing and promoting basketball in the country. This tour­nament is a testament to their unwavering commit­ment to developing sports infrastructure and provid­ing platforms for athletes to showcase their skills. “The tournament, spanning several days, will showcase the growing talent in three distinct categories includ­ing Men’s Departmental Tournament, Club Tour­nament for men and the Women’s Tournament,” Ouj said, adding that the men’s departmental tournament will see fierce competition among 12 teams from pres­tigious departments in­cluding Wapda, Army, Navy and Police. Meanwhile, the Club Tournament is ex­pected to be a grand affair with 48 teams from various cities across Pakistan com­peting for the top spot and women’s tournament will feature 12 teams. 

