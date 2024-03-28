Another spell of rain, snowfall begins in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD - Most parts of Hazara division on Wednesday received light rain and snow on hilly areas which was fore­casted by meteorology department earlier in the week.

According to the details, Haz­ara division is on high alert as the weather department predicts heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfall in the mountainous areas starting which would persist till 31st March.

In response, the Provincial Disas­ter Management Authority (PDMA) directives all district administra­tions have taken proactive measures to avoid any untoward situation during the rain and snowfall.

Authorities are particularly con­cerned about the risk of landslides in higher altitudes due to the ex­pected heavy snowfall and rainfall. District administrations have been tasked with ensuring the availabil­ity of necessary machinery to tack­le potential emergencies. Residents are advised to stay away from pow­er lines and unstable structures dur­ing strong winds, while travellers are cautioned to beware of road clo­sures and alternate routes on pro­vincial and national highways.

Special attention is being given to informing tourists and local com­munities about the weather condi­tions, especially in sensitive high-al­titude areas.