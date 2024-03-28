Thursday, March 28, 2024
Anti-corruption court rejects bail petitions of Elahi, Bhatti

Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his former principal secre­tary Muhammad Khan Bhat­ti in a case involving illegal appointments to the Pun­jab Assembly. Anti-Corrup­tion Court Judge Arshad Hus­sain Bhutta announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions of the accused. A day earlier, the court had re­served the verdict on the bail petitions of the accused upon conclusion of arguments by the prosecution, while the petitioner’s counsel had al­ready concluded their argu­ments during the previous hearing. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti had filed post-arrest bail petitions, submitting that all allegations against them were baseless. They argued that the court had confirmed interim bail of co-accused/candidates in the matter; therefore, they should also be granted bail. The Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of un­lawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, quali­fied candidates were denied positions, while individu­als who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Elahi, then-chief minister, misused his author­ity by influencing appoint­ments after receiving bribes.

PPP finalises candidates for Senate polls in KP

Staff Reporter

