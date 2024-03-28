As Moscow mourns, opinion divided on Ukraine accusations

MOSCOW - On the streets of Moscow on Sunday, there was shock, grief and anger as Russia observed a day of national mourning after the deadli­est attack in the country for two decades. And as mourn­ers laid flowers at tributes and lit candles in churches, there were mixed feelings over President Vladimir Pu­tin’s suggestion of a Ukrai­nian connection to the at­tack which killed more than 130 concertgoers. “I’m still in shock,” 35-year-old law­yer Ruslana Baranovskaya told AFP on a street run­ning off the capital’s famed Red Square. “It’s a tragedy that crushed me mentally.” Across the square -- which was closed to the public -- a flag was being flown at half-mast above the Kremlin.