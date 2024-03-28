ATC grants bail to Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed in police station torching case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza and activist Sanam Javed in a case involving torching of Shadman Police Station. The court instructed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to secure their release on bail. Duty Judge Arshad Javed presided over the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and de­livered the verdict after concluding final arguments from both sides.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that his clients were accused of torching the police sta­tion during the May 9 riots but as­serted that they had no involvement in the incident. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his clients. However, the prosecution opposed the bail petitions, contending that both accused were part of an anti-state conspiracy and had engaged in vandalism. The police had filed a case against the PTI leaders and workers for allegedly torching Shadman Po­lice Station during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the in­terim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tow­er, and the torching of Shadman Po­lice station until March 28. The court directed jail authorities to ensure the attendance of PTI founder through a video link on the next hearing. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder. During the proceed­ings, PTI founder’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar did not appear, and his associate requested the court to grant time. At this, the court gave an oppor­tunity to Salman Safdar for appear­ance on Thursday, March 28.