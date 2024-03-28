Babar Azam’s name once again in the mix for Pakistan captaincy

LAHORE - Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam’s name is once again in the mix for Pak­istan captaincy, the sources revealed.

The prolific right-hander will con­sider different aspects of the role if he is offered captaincy again by the Pak­istan Cricket Board (PCB), sources added. There have been rumours that top PCB officials have also contacted Azam over the matter. The sources have also revealed that Babar Azam could meet PCB officials to discuss the matter before during the ongoing fitness camp in Abbottabad.

It must be noted that Shaheen Af­ridi replaced Babar Azam as skip­per in T20I cricket and Shan Masood in Tests last year. The development comes after the PCB said that it will take the decision on Shaheen’s future as the captain of the T20I side after the fitness camp, which will conclude on April 8. Talking at a presser after the announcement of the selection committee on March 24, PCB Chair­man Mohsin Naqvi didn’t talk much on Shaheen’s future as captain. “Even I don’t know who the captain will be,” Naqvi said. “Whether Shaheen contin­ues, or a new captain comes in will be determined after the fitness camp.”

“There are a number of technical factors we will consider the details of which I do not want to go into. We want a long-term solution, whether it’s Shaheen or a new man. And then we intend to stick by that man, in­stead of just changing a captain just because you lose a match or cap­tain,” he added.

Babar Azam stepped down as the skipper of the national side from all formats, ending his years-long stint in the leading position, in November following a humiliating World Cup campaign. The former skipper was under fire for several months after Pakistan failed to perform in the Asia Cup and continued the same mo­mentum into the World Cup where they crashed out before reaching the semis. Babar Azam was previously appointed white-ball captain in 2019 and as Test skipper in 2020, but the Green Shirts have not won any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership.