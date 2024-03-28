Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan CM, Young Doctors Association agree on zero tolerance policy on absence of doctors

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA   -   A representative delegation of Paki­stan Medical Association and Young Doctors Association in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday agreed on zero tolerance policy on the absence of doctors and medical staff.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti del­egation of Pakistan Medical Associa­tion and Young Doctors Associations discussed the problems faced by doctors in the health sector and pre­sented suggestions related to provid­ing better medical facilities to the people.

Various aspects of public-private partnership to improve medical fa­cilities in major hospitals were dis­cussed while they also stressed on improving the sanitation situation in hospitals. It was also decided to out­source the services.

Speaking on the occasion, Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the health services in Balochistan will be improved to pro­vide relief to the poor. In this regard, positive suggestions from doctors and stakeholders will be welcomed.

Opp brings up Imran Khan’s release on Punjab Assembly floor

Steps will be taken for the function­ing and improvement of the health care system by sitting together and consulting.

Chief Minister said that action will be taken against the absent and dou­ble duty doctors as well as encourag­ing the doctors performing duty.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024