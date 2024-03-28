Balochistan CM, Young Doctors Association agree on zero tolerance policy on absence of doctors

QUETTA - A representative delegation of Paki­stan Medical Association and Young Doctors Association in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday agreed on zero tolerance policy on the absence of doctors and medical staff.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti del­egation of Pakistan Medical Associa­tion and Young Doctors Associations discussed the problems faced by doctors in the health sector and pre­sented suggestions related to provid­ing better medical facilities to the people.

Various aspects of public-private partnership to improve medical fa­cilities in major hospitals were dis­cussed while they also stressed on improving the sanitation situation in hospitals. It was also decided to out­source the services.

Speaking on the occasion, Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the health services in Balochistan will be improved to pro­vide relief to the poor. In this regard, positive suggestions from doctors and stakeholders will be welcomed.

Steps will be taken for the function­ing and improvement of the health care system by sitting together and consulting.

Chief Minister said that action will be taken against the absent and dou­ble duty doctors as well as encourag­ing the doctors performing duty.