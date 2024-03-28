Ban imposed on posting, transfer in KP Education Dept

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Educa­tion Faisal Khan Tarakai on Wednes­day said that there was a complete ban on all transfers and appoint­ments in the Education Department and henceforth all transfers will be made under the e-transfer policy.

He said that wrong posting should be completely eliminated and teach­ers will be transferred on merit un­der the automatic system.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting on the e-transfer policy of the Education Department. Secretary Education Masood Ahmed, Special Secretary, Di­rector Education Samina Altaf, Direc­tor IT Salahuddin and other senior of­ficials participated in the meeting.

Every effort has been made to fa­cilitate women under the e-transfer app, the transfer will be done only once a year and at the end of the ac­ademic year, said Minister.

He said that various indicators have been set including duration of schooling, distance between school and home, annual results and other indicators.

The provincial education minis­ter was told that only once a year, the Education Department will call for applications from teachers for transfer to vacant posts as per the need, interested candidates will ap­ply online to the vacant schools, the district education officer will do ver­ification under the digitalized sys­tem and Transfer will be done on merit under automatic system.

The provincial education minis­ter issued instructions to make the transfer policy app more active and issued orders to form a technical committee so that vacant positions are advertised on the app as soon as possible.

The minister said that the number of teachers in the Education Depart­ment is high and in remote areas es­pecially women have to go round the offices, which will be completely remedied and transfers will be done on merit without any recommenda­tion under the automated system.