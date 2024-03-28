Baseball, cycling delegations meet DG Sports Punjab

LAHORE - Director General Sports Board Punjab, Pervaiz Iqbal, hosted a significant meeting with baseball and cycling delegation to discuss the development and promotion of these sports within the prov­ince. The special meeting saw the presence of key figures including Moaz­zam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Punjab Cycling As­sociation; Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary of the Baseball Federa­tion; Shahzada Butt, Sec­retary of Punjab Cycling Association; Hafiz Shahid and Coordinator Amjad Nawaz Khan. The pri­mary agenda of the meet­ing was to deliberate on the provision of baseball grounds in Punjab and to strategize for upcoming tournaments. The discus­sions also underscored the remarkable progress of baseball as an Olympic sport in Pakistan, high­lighting the potential it holds for aspiring athletes across the nation. Pervaiz Iqbal, the Director General of Sports, reiterated his commitment to promot­ing diverse sports across Punjab and emphasized the importance of collabo­ration with sports asso­ciations to provide robust platforms for players at both national and interna­tional levels. In response, Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Punjab Cycling Association, and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary of the Pakistan Baseball Federa­tion, extended their heart­felt gratitude to DG Sports Punjab. They expressed optimism that, under his patronage, not only cy­cling and baseball but all sports, especially the fu­ture prospects of players, would witness significant growth and success.