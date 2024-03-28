Baseball, cycling delegations meet DG Sports Punjab

LAHORE - Director General Sports Board Punjab, Pervaiz Iqbal, hosted a significant meeting with baseball and cycling delegation to discuss the development and promotion of these sports within the province. The special meeting saw the presence of key figures including Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Punjab Cycling Association; Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary of the Baseball Federation; Shahzada Butt, Secretary of Punjab Cycling Association; Hafiz Shahid and Coordinator Amjad Nawaz Khan. The primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the provision of baseball grounds in Punjab and to strategize for upcoming tournaments. The discussions also underscored the remarkable progress of baseball as an Olympic sport in Pakistan, highlighting the potential it holds for aspiring athletes across the nation. Pervaiz Iqbal, the Director General of Sports, reiterated his commitment to promoting diverse sports across Punjab and emphasized the importance of collaboration with sports associations to provide robust platforms for players at both national and international levels. In response, Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of the Punjab Cycling Association, and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, General Secretary of the Pakistan Baseball Federation, extended their heartfelt gratitude to DG Sports Punjab. They expressed optimism that, under his patronage, not only cycling and baseball but all sports, especially the future prospects of players, would witness significant growth and success.