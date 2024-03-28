Boy assaulted, murdered in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified people for sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year old boy hailing from Khanewal. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident.

The body the victim was recovered from fields with his hands and feet tied. Child was murdered after sod­omy. A case has been registered.

According to details, an 11-year-old child’s body was found in Chak No 94/10R. Deceased child was identified as Atif Aslam son of Mu­hammad Aslam. Aatif Aslam went missing two days ago while playing in the street in front of his house. An­nouncements were made about his disappearance through mosques in the area. Unidentified people sodom­ized and killed Aatif Aslam.

The perpetrators of the heinous crime later threw his dead body in the fields. On seeing body of the child lying in the fields, the relatives were informed. After hearing the news of the child’s death, his mother were stated to in a state of shock.

The rescue officials reached the spot and handed over the body to the police. The police shifted the body of the child to the district hospital for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body of the child was handed over to the heirs. Every eye in the area was tearful on the tragic death of the child.

The religious, social and political circles of Khanewal have demanded that the accused be immediately ar­rested and punished.

Meanwhile, DPO Rana Omar Farooq activated police teams, crime scene unit officials and forensic experts to hunt criminals after police found body of a child with his feet and arms tied at Chak 94/19-R on Wednesday.

DSP Sadar circle leading a team rushed to the spot on the orders of DPO where experts from Punjab Fo­rensic Science Agency (PSFA) and Crime Scene Unit officials were col­lecting pieces of evidence, police spokesman said.

The child was identified as Mu­hammad Atif Aslam s/o Muhammad Aslam and his body has been sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem ex­amination.

Police registered a case on the complaint of father while investiga­tors and police field teams were busy investigating the case to arrest and prosecute the criminals.