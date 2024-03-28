Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BRI-backed economic zone in Cambodia reports 38.3pc trade growth during Jan-Feb period

Agencies
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

PHNOM PENH  -  The value of imports and exports passing through the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) in Cambodia hit 628 million US dollars in the first two months of 2024, up 38.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023, the zone operator said in a news release. Jointly ven­tured by Chinese and Cambodian investors, the SSEZ is a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “The growth indi­cates that the SSEZ is one of the key catalysts for Cambodia’s develop­ment,” the news release said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024