BRI-backed economic zone in Cambodia reports 38.3pc trade growth during Jan-Feb period

PHNOM PENH - The value of imports and exports passing through the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) in Cambodia hit 628 million US dollars in the first two months of 2024, up 38.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023, the zone operator said in a news release. Jointly ven­tured by Chinese and Cambodian investors, the SSEZ is a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “The growth indi­cates that the SSEZ is one of the key catalysts for Cambodia’s develop­ment,” the news release said.