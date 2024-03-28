Thursday, March 28, 2024
CCPO orders swift resolution of crime-against-women

Agencies
March 28, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting on prevention of crimes against women at his of­fice here on Wednesday. Review of pending cases was conducted during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, the CCPO issued directives to expedite reso­lution of cases related to crimes against women and emphasised implementation of a zero-tolerance pol­icy on cases involving gender-based crimes. Kamy­ana instructed supervisory officers to review cases related to crimes against women on a daily basis to ensure timely provision of relief to victims.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

