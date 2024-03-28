CCPO orders swift resolution of crime-against-women

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting on prevention of crimes against women at his office here on Wednesday. Review of pending cases was conducted during the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, the CCPO issued directives to expedite resolution of cases related to crimes against women and emphasised implementation of a zero-tolerance policy on cases involving gender-based crimes. Kamyana instructed supervisory officers to review cases related to crimes against women on a daily basis to ensure timely provision of relief to victims.