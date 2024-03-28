Christian Community set to celebrate Easter on Sunday

SUKKUR - Like other parts of the country, the Christian com­munity in Sindh is set to celebrate their annual re­ligious festival of Easter on Sunday, marking spe­cial services and other festivities. Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide which commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, according to the Bible. Easter Sunday also precedes special preparations by people from different age groups including men, women and children. Special services are hosted at different places in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ja­cobabad, Shikarpur and other big and small twins where the believers attend prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh while felicitating the Christian community on the eve of Easter, said that outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of education and health in Pakistan cannot be forgotten. He said that such festivals promote religious harmony in the society. He said religious minorities have played an important role in development and prosperity of the country and their services are praiseworthy. “Pakistan belongs to all of us, people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country,” Mayor said. He further said the Christian staff of Sukkur Municipal Corpo­ration (SMC) has always been in the forefront to provide quality healthcare to the patients and run­ning the hospital in an efficient manner.