Cloud canopy keeps Lahore's weather pleasant

Cloud cover in the provincial metropolis kept weather pleasant on Thursday.

Weather turned pleasant after showers in the city in the last few days, making it convenient for fast observers to go about their chores outdoors.

The Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature of Lahore would be 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum could rise to 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday. It recorded 13km an hour air velocity and 85pc moisture.

Weather pundits have forecast windstorm and rain in Lahore, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Faisalabad in the next few days.

The Met authorities have also issued an advisory asking people in northern areas bordering Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan to be alive to the possibility of downpour and landslide on March 29 and 30.