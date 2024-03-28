CM for strict monitoring of projects

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to undertake strict monitoring of development projects along with reviewing qual­ity, speed and transparency for time­ly completion of these projects after every 3 months. These directions by the CM were issued under the chair of Senior Provincial Minister Marri­yum Aurangzeb during the Planning & Development Board meeting. The latest situation of such development projects being run through foreign fi­nancial assistance was reviewed during the meeting.Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised that 11 development projects through the World Bank financial assistance and 8 development projects through the Asian Development Bank fiscal as­sistance are ongoing in the Punjab province. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while address­ing the meeting stated that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure emergency care in the Basic Health Centres along with provision of ECG and other medical facilities. Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised that CM Maryam Nawaz aspires to further improve and enhance bilateral coop­eration with the World Bank, ADB and other donor agencies.She high­lighted that under the leadership of CM, Punjab province would become progressive as well as prosperous through excellent planning and coor­dination. She called for expediting the pace of work to ensure implementa­tion for the establishment of the So­cial Economic Registry for the provi­sion of statistics. Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Fed­eral Secretary Doctor Kazim Niaz and Chairman P&D Board Nabeel Ahmad Awan participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday di­rected to formulate a policy to export buffalo milk and meat to China. ”Au­thentic data of cat­tle should be pre­pared and regularly updated”, the chief minister directed while chairing a re­view meeting of the Livestock Depart­ment to have a briefing on the export potential of the livestock sector. She directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to research and development. She also directed that only vaccinated and tagged cattle should be brought to cattle markets and slaughterhouses. She said more work was needed to be done for dis­ease control and breed improvement. She directed the creation of the Dis­ease Control Compartment in Punjab. Madam Chief Minister said,”FMD con­trol program should be made more effective. FMD vaccination should be produced locally in large quantities.” She added,”A new mechanism must be created to increase the export of dairy products.”