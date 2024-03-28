CM Maryam approves field hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Wednesday accorded approval to launch a field hospital and “Clin­ic on Wheels” project under the revolutionary programme.

The chief minister also ordered to under­take revamping of the rural and basic health centers across Punjab as she presided over the 5th meeting on health reforms in a span of one month in which approv­al to such an important project was granted along with reconstitut­ing the health system and reviewing ongoing health projects.

Maryam Nawaz di­rected not to delay issu­ance of funds required to undertake revamp­ing of the projects and ordered to immediately issue Rs.16 billion to undertake upgradation of the hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz un­derscored that bringing improvements and re­forms in the health sec­tor was foremost prior­ity of her government adding that if any issue arises in the health sector development projects it should bereported to her immediately.

She underlined that the government would ensure provision of quality health facilities at any cost. “Where BHUs, RHCs are not available then field hospitals should be available in such areas. Ultrasound, laboratory test, medicines, initial medical check-up, examination of mother & child facilities would be available in the field hospitals”, she told the health officials.

The CM was apprised that launching of 32 field hospitals would be undertaken next month while 200 clinicson wheels would be established for the residents of semi urban and kat­chi abadis. Doctors, LHVs and vaccinators would be available in the clinic on wheels along with ultrasound facilities. The med­icines of hepatitis, TB and cardiac ailments would be provided to the patients at their doorstep. The chief minister directed to ensure 100 percent transparency in the purchase and provision of medicines,adding that availability of doctors in every hospital should be ensured all the time. The target to establish 3 medical centers in South Punjab, Central Punjab and North Punjab has been accomplished. The CM directed to complete all the health projects within stipulated time frame adding that state of the art hospitals would be established in every district. The propos­al to link the children’s hospitals of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad with the Children Medical University was agreed during the meeting. It has been decided to undertake an induc­tion process from grade 5 to grade 15 for skilled staff in the health department hospitals after undergoing 3rd party testing.

Maryam Nawaz said that the nurses would be sent abroad so as to improve their skills and training adding that a transparent and merit based induction process should be formulated. A check and balance system should be enforced on the Boards of Management in the hospitals. It was decided to reformulate Boards of Manage­ment of the hospitals and a search committee was constituted for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University. Approval to constitute a search committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor, MS, CEOs along with undertaking upgradation of 43 hospitals established in the jails was granted. The CM directed that there should not be any hospitals without doctors, staff, med­icines and necessary medical equipment. Secretary Health gave a comprehensive briefing about the hospitals, medicines and oth­er affairs and apprised that 250-bed Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital Lahore would be completed in June 2026.PC-I of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha has been complet­ed and it will be completed in June 2026.