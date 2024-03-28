Thursday, March 28, 2024
Commerce minister leads session on future planning

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Commerce Minister Jam Ka­mal Khan on Wednesday conducted an in-house presentation to assess the government’s future plans within the commerce ministry. The presentation focused on key areas of development and strategies moving forward. Follow­ing the presentation, a comprehensive review was undertaken to ensure align­ment with the ministry’s objectives.

The session highlighted the govern­ment’s concerted efforts to prioritise commerce and trade initiatives, aim­ing to enhance economic growth and prosperity. Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasised the importance of strate­gic planning and collaboration to capi­talise on emerging opportunities and address challenges effectively.

With the in-house review completed, the ministry is gearing up to present its findings and proposals to Prime Minister, signaling a significant step to­wards shaping the country’s economic agenda. Minister Jam Kamal Khan ex­pressed optimism about the upcom­ing presentation, stating that it would underscore the government’s commit­ment to fostering a conducive environ­ment for commerce and trade.

Our Staff Reporter

