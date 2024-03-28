Commerce minister leads session on future planning

ISLAMABAD - Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday conducted an in-house presentation to assess the government’s future plans within the commerce ministry. The presentation focused on key areas of development and strategies moving forward. Following the presentation, a comprehensive review was undertaken to ensure alignment with the ministry’s objectives.
The session highlighted the government’s concerted efforts to prioritise commerce and trade initiatives, aiming to enhance economic growth and prosperity. Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasised the importance of strategic planning and collaboration to capitalise on emerging opportunities and address challenges effectively.
With the in-house review completed, the ministry is gearing up to present its findings and proposals to Prime Minister, signaling a significant step towards shaping the country’s economic agenda. Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism about the upcoming presentation, stating that it would underscore the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for commerce and trade.