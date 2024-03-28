Thursday, March 28, 2024
Consultative session held on mainstreaming climate change adaptation

Our Staff Reporter
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  In ongoing efforts to tackle cli­mate change and disaster risk in Pakistan, an orientation ses­sion on “Mainstreaming Cli­mate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction ed­ucation into School curricu­lum” was held in Peshawar by Islamic Relief Pakistan. The event aimed to bring together policymakers, climate change experts, disaster management authorities, academia, offi­cials of textbook boards, ex­perts from the Education De­partment, members of Civil Society Organizations, the United Nations, and commu­nity members to discuss strat­egies for integrating climate change adaptation and disas­ter risk reduction education into the Pakistani education system, specifically school-based learning and education system.

Director General Environ­mental Protection Agency (EPA) Samiullah Khan, ad­dressing the session, empha­sized that empowering edu­cators and students with the knowledge and skills to ad­dress these critical challenges could help build a more resil­ient and sustainable future for the country. 

“We are excited to convene this orientation session to highlight the importance of in­tegrating climate change adap­tation and disaster risk reduc­tion education in Pakistan,” said Prof Dr Mushtaq of the University of Peshawar.

Hosted by Islamic Relief Pakistan, the orientation session featured presenta­tions from experts in the fields of climate science, dis­aster risk reduction, and ed­ucation. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the latest research on cli­mate change impacts on Pa­kistan, as well as practical approaches for incorporat­ing climate change adapta­tion and disaster risk reduc­tion into school curricula.

The session also includ­ed interactive group mod­el-building exercises and discussions to explore inno­vative teaching methods and resources for raising aware­ness about climate change and building resilience in communities through school education. 

Attendees had the chance to network with like-minded professionals and exchange ideas for collaborative initia­tives to promote climate ac­tion and sustainable develop­ment in Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

