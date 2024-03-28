Criminals involved in gruesome act will be brought to justice: Asif Zardari 

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited the Embassy of People’s Republic of China and offered con­dolences, on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, over the killing of Chinese citizens in a terrorist at­tack in Bisham.

He strongly con­demned Tuesday’s ter­rorist attack, saying that the Pakistani nation shared the grief of the Chinese people. He said that the people of Paki­stan stood in solidarity with the Chinese people in this hour of grief.

Upon his arrival, the president was received by Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong. The Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also present on the oc­casion, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the president said that enemies in the region couldn’t ac­cept the fact that Pakistan and China were further strengthening their bilat­eral ties. He assured the Chinese ambas­sador that the criminals involved in the gruesome act would be apprehended and brought to justice.

He further said that all necessary mea­sures would be taken to ensure the securi­ty of the Chinese citizens working on vari­ous projects in Pakistan. While registering his remarks in the visitor’s book at the Chi­nese embassy, the president stated that the inhuman attack struck at the core of shared values and the enduring friendship between the two countries.

“This incident was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship”, he added. He also wrote that Pakistan would never allow terrorists to undermine our shared goals for peace, prosperity and secu­rity in the region. The Chinese ambassador thanked the president for personally visit­ing the embassy to offer condolences.

He appreciated that Pakistanis from all walks of life had condemned the terrorist at­tack. Jiang Zaidong highlighted that Chinese workers had made outstanding contribu­tions towards Pakistan’s socio-economic de­velopment. He said that terrorists were en­emies of humanity and needed to be hunted down for targeting innocent people.

He underscored the need for increasing counter-terrorism cooperation and pro­viding enhanced security to Chinese work­ers in Pakistan. The ambassador reiterated his country’s resolve to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and continue its support for CPEC and other projects.