DIG for putting security high-alert on ‘Youm-e-Ali’

HYDERABAD - Deputy Inspector General Hyder­abad range Tariq Razaq Dharejo has directed the concerned quar­ters to put security on high alert on the occasion of Youm-e- Ali (A.S) and in this regard, all SSPs were asked to take fool-proof security measures besides de­ploying additional personnel at mosques, Imambargahs for main­taining peace and tranquility and promote atmosphere of religious tolerance and brotherhood.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the DIG ordered the police teams to make overall secu­rity measures and other necessary arrangements including deploy­ment of police force at Imambar­gahs in time. The DIG said that de­ployment of police force at Imam Bargahs, mosques and shrines should be ensured and increased for the protection of the citizens. Tariq Dharejo said that all SSPs should ensure the security of ral­lies and mourning processions from different areas under their supervision. The DIG said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated for the protection of the life and property of the citizens. All the SSPs of the range were asked to further strengthen existing checkpoints falling under their respective duty areas.